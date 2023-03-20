Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 475.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $17,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investments & Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,153,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,836,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.26. 142,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,480. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $74.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $82.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.