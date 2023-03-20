Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WGO. Citigroup raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $417,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 12.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 54,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $563,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

