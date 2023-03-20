Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Gap Up to $72.23

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.23, but opened at $74.57. Wintrust Financial shares last traded at $75.39, with a volume of 58,447 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.70.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 26,826.5% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,224,000 after acquiring an additional 945,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 528,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,586,000 after purchasing an additional 388,206 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,237,000 after purchasing an additional 382,944 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

