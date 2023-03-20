WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Maxim Group

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 158.62% from the stock’s current price.

WiSA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WiSA Technologies stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. WiSA Technologies has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of WiSA Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WiSA Technologies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) by 2,857.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,070,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 304.41% of WiSA Technologies worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WiSA Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

