Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $122.46

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.46 and last traded at $122.28, with a volume of 8592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTKWY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €126.00 ($135.48) to €129.00 ($138.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas cut Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €113.00 ($121.51) to €108.00 ($116.13) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.24.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.