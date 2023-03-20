World Mobile Token (WMT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $66.43 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $66.43 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00060551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00041767 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018389 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,476,703 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

