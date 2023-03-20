World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.70.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

WWE stock opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $93.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.08.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after buying an additional 46,351 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.