WOW-token One Day Volume Reaches $0.63 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $287.49 million and approximately $0.63 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.69 or 0.01220517 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009911 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.12 or 0.01507816 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00021725 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000820 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02873589 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

