WOW-token Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $287.21 million and approximately $1.38 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.58 or 0.01224522 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009801 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.22 or 0.01507266 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00021608 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02873589 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.