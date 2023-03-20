Wrapped BNB Trading 9.5% Higher This Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $911.28 million and approximately $111.87 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $336.76 or 0.01212717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,705,999 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

