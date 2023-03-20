Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $11.70 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion and $32,104.20 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,591,462,142 coins and its circulating supply is 34,716,126,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,591,462,141.758 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.34152087 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $129,448.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

