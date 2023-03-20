Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.25. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xunlei by 858.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xunlei by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 2,164.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

