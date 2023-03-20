Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Xylem by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xylem Stock Performance

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $94.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.36. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

