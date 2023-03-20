Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.62

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Yamaguchi Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62.

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.

