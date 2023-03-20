Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,433 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,140 shares of company stock valued at $487,445. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.
RNG traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.96. 575,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $129.72.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The firm had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
