Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,433 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,140 shares of company stock valued at $487,445. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RingCentral Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

RNG traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.96. 575,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $129.72.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The firm had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

