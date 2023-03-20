Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 24.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,185,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 192,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 318,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.08. 4,525,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,892,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $46.74.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

