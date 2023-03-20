Yarbrough Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Yarbrough Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,085,000 after purchasing an additional 326,496 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after buying an additional 5,749,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 827,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after buying an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after buying an additional 525,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 486,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.55. 6,670,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,987,043. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

