Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $327,000 in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 0.5 %

Rentokil Initial stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.15. 51,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,505. Rentokil Initial plc has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. Its products and services protect people from the pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The firm focuses on route-based services, predominately in pest control and hygiene as well as other smaller services including plants, medical, property care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.