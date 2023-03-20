Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $51,000 in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,433 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 575,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,523. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $129.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on RingCentral from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,140 shares of company stock worth $487,445 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.