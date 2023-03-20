Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $9.56 Million in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises 0.8% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Yarbrough Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $424.03. The stock had a trading volume of 248,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,154. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $501.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.04.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.