Yarbrough Capital LLC Lowers Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Yarbrough Capital LLC decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.75. The stock had a trading volume of 50,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,647. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,706,823. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

