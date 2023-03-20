Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Coupa Software by 951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 99,195 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on COUP. Citigroup cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $134,231.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,062.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $134,231.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,062.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,678 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,078,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,074. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $130.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16.

