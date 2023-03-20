Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of RTO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 51,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,505. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. Its products and services protect people from the pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The firm focuses on route-based services, predominately in pest control and hygiene as well as other smaller services including plants, medical, property care.

