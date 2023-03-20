Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,648,000 after acquiring an additional 26,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,481,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,617,000 after buying an additional 169,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.36.
Shares of IRTC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $169.54.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.
