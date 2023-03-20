Yarbrough Capital LLC Sells 3,662 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Yarbrough Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,200,000 after acquiring an additional 190,817 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,139,000 after acquiring an additional 575,627 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,192,000 after acquiring an additional 61,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.41. 93,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,786. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.17. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $88.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

