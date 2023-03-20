Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes $119,000 Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.85. 130,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,511. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.91.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $476,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,839.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $295,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,788,896.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,839.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803,000 shares of company stock worth $125,078,160 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. TheStreet raised shares of AZEK from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

