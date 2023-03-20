Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes $137,000 Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Syneos Health by 39.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Syneos Health by 173.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 190.8% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 32,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 115.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 56,310 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNH stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.13. 102,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,974. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

