YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 5,818 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IVE stock opened at $145.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.61. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.