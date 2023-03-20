YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

SCHA opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.