YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $360.60 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.