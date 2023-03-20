YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 262,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Insider Activity

Aflac Stock Performance

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $61.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. Aflac’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

