YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,123 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $78,726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,875,000 after acquiring an additional 917,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,287,695.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $80.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average is $79.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

