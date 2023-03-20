YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,239 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.9 %

MKC opened at $72.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.43.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.