YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 596 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX stock opened at $235.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $277.29. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

