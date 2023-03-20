YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 701 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,451 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.4% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale
In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $486.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $492.96 and its 200 day moving average is $491.75. The company has a market cap of $215.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
