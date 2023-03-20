Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Yiren Digital Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of YRD opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

About Yiren Digital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YRD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.