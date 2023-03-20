Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Yiren Digital Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of YRD opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
