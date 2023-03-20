Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $35.86 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. Zcash has a total market cap of $585.60 million and approximately $38.88 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $35.86 or 0.00128488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00059382 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00038140 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001642 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.