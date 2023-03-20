ZClassic Market Capitalization Achieves $453,570.37 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $453,570.37 and approximately $125.72 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00124442 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00058568 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00036517 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001203 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.