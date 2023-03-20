Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,653.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

