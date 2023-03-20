Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZION. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.32.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

