Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $91.04 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.04.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance
Shares of ZM opened at $69.19 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83.
Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications
Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 801.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 195,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 173,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,421,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zoom Video Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.
