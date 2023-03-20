Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ZYNE traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 37,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,012. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.