1,037 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Bought by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.73.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $215.42 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.89 and its 200-day moving average is $180.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

