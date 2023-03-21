12,685 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Purchased by Creative Capital Management Investments LLC

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Science Applications International makes up 1.2% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Science Applications International by 11.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $117.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average is $103.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Science Applications International Company Profile

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.