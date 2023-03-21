127,696 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ) Acquired by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 127,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,187,000 after acquiring an additional 614,712 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.92. 175,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,699. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.82. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.95.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

