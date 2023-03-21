16,152 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $107.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.77.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

