17,269 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Acquired by Piershale Financial Group Inc.

Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,269 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 0.8% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 406,363 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after buying an additional 153,539 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $59.07. 247,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,497. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

