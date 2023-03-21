18,677 Shares in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Bought by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,345,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $5,961,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,222,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 525.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 113,324 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. 16,255,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,683,674. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

