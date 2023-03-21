217,783 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 217,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,116,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 5.4% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.36. 410,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,406. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.42.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

