23,348 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of WBD opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.